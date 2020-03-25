Comparing IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.89 million 1.71 $3.56 million N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 2.46 $88.57 million $2.07 6.93

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 5 1 1 2.43

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $24.63, indicating a potential upside of 71.72%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 12.35% 4.91% 0.57% OceanFirst Financial 25.24% 9.20% 1.29%

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats IF Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

