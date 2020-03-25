Comparing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Great Elm Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $102.15 million 1.19 $8.65 million $1.17 7.26 Great Elm Capital $27.04 million 1.08 -$7.55 million $1.07 2.71

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 8.46% 14.73% 7.39% Great Elm Capital -27.91% 11.05% 3.60%

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.5%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Great Elm Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

