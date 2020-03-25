Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CONN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of CONN opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 445,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 370,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

