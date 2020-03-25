Contrasting Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

66.9% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dominion Energy and El Paso Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 10 3 0 2.23 El Paso Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $86.82, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. El Paso Electric has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Dominion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than El Paso Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 8.74% 12.05% 3.39% El Paso Electric 14.27% 7.73% 2.44%

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dominion Energy pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. El Paso Electric pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and El Paso Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.32 $1.36 billion $4.24 15.49 El Paso Electric $861.99 million 3.15 $123.04 million $2.25 29.60

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. Dominion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats El Paso Electric on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.