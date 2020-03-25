Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander Sells 70,428 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CPRT opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

