COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Stake Increased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 339.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 142,401 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,407,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,469,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 329.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 635,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 348,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1,953.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 359,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 342,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Get COSTAMARE INC/SH alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $439.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.29. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSTAMARE INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.