Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 665 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $87,341.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $118,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $143,075.29.

On Friday, January 24th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $155,709.90.

COUP stock opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

