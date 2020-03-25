CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Insider Duncan Baxter Buys 85,715 Shares

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) insider Duncan Baxter bought 85,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £30,857.40 ($40,591.16).

NCYF opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Wednesday. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.80 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

