Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

