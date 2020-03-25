Credit Suisse AG Acquires 16,893 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of NMI worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 259,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in NMI by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NMI by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 578,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $17,197,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $655.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.