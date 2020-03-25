Credit Suisse AG Acquires 7,507 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in istar were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in istar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in istar by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in istar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in istar by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in istar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

istar stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. istar Inc has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $548.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of istar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

