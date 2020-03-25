Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $2,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEO opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.74. Telecom Argentina SA has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

TEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

