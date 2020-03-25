Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Insperity worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

