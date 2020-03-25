Credit Suisse AG Has $2.78 Million Position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Trustmark worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.10. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

