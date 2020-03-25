Credit Suisse AG Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,707 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $32,592,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.78.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

