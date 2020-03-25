Credit Suisse AG Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 88,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 632,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $972,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

