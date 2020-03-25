Credit Suisse AG Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,233 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 54.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,459 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.28%. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -360.00%.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial lowered Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

