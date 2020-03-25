Credit Suisse AG Has $2.94 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Mercury General worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 760.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Mercury General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

