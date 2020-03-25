Credit Suisse AG Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in FormFactor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in FormFactor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in FormFactor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FormFactor by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

