Credit Suisse AG Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.