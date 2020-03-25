Credit Suisse AG Has $3.02 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

PAG stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

