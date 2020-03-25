Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Cannae worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 567,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $3,719,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $3,536,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cannae by 564.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.92. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

