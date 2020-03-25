Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,658 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.79% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 295,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRESY opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 24.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $461.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

