Credit Suisse AG Purchases 14,810 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,478,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 763,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after acquiring an additional 127,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

