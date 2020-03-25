Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,462 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

