Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Hub Group worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,860,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $4,589,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

