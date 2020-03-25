Credit Suisse AG Sells 218,119 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 218,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

