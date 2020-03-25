Credit Suisse AG Sells 32,397 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,397 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

