Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,568 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

