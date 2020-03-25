Critical Analysis: TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) versus Ameri (OTCMKTS:AMRH)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ameri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ameri’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 2.30 $2.23 billion $3.39 11.83 Ameri $43.00 million 0.05 -$16.90 million N/A N/A

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 18.71% 26.63% 18.82% Ameri -55.53% -119.32% -47.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ameri shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ameri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR beats Ameri on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

