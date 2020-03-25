Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

NYSE CCK opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $5,077,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Crown by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

