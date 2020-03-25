Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $136.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cummins traded as low as $109.11 and last traded at $112.31, with a volume of 230137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.48.

CMI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.53.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.