CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock Position Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,130,000 after purchasing an additional 134,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 53,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

