DA Davidson Downgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Hold

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

