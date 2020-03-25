Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 540

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DMGT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 706 ($9.29) to GBX 632 ($8.31) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 804 ($10.58).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 52-week low of GBX 632 ($8.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 742 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 811.12.

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total value of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

