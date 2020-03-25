Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.41 ($51.64).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €30.46 ($35.42) on Wednesday. Daimler has a one year low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.41.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.