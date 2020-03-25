DBS Vickers Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Buy”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.30 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $48.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $52.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

