Dell (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 14.5%

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was up 14.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.85, approximately 3,589,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,509,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.62.

Get Dell alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. Dell’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,259.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.