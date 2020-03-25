Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$59,999.22 in Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider David Dicker purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.19 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,999.22 ($42,552.64).

Shares of DDR stock opened at A$4.70 ($3.33) on Wednesday. Dicker Data Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$3.77 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $762.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.71.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is presently 83.09%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

