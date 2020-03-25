Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,503 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,149 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 303,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 2,822.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JDST opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $55.86.

