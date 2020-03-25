Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shares of DG opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.20. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

