Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

TSE:DOL opened at C$37.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.94. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$33.00 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.60.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.