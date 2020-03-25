Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 225 ($2.96). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 282.78 ($3.72).

LON DOM opened at GBX 278.10 ($3.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221.20 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 99.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.49.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

