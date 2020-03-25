East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,398,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $68,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

