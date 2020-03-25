EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been trending very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a daily sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESYJY. Barclays raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

