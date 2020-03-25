Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading 13.4% Higher

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) traded up 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.92, 11,206,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 5,304,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $906,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

