Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.13.

TSE:ENB opened at C$39.37 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

