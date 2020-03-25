Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) received a C$35.00 price objective from equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

EDV opened at C$23.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.64. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

