Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $18.50 on Monday. Endesa has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

