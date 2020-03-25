Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

